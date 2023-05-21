TRACKING: A whole lot of 80s on the way

Tonight: Skies are mostly clear with a few high and thin clouds. Lows are in the low to mid 50s with a light southerly wind around 5 mph.
Monday: We kick off the work week with a few more clouds, but there is still plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph. Dew points are in the upper 40s, meaning very little humidity.
Monday Night: Skies are mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: We are back to mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with the warmest highs we see all week. Highs are in the low to mid 80s area wide with a southerly wind at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Another strong high pressure moves in from Canada on Wednesday, pushing away any rain chances and dropping our temperatures back into the 70s on Thursday. We quickly return to the 80s by the weekend, with no widespread rain chances until Sunday.