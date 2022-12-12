TRACKING: A wet Tuesday and possible travel impacts

Most of the area is under a wind advisory tomorrow from 9 AM to 9 PM.
Tonight: Cloudy skies remain tonight with lows in the low 30s with a breezy southeast wind at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Tuesday: The precipitation arrives around 7 AM on Tuesday, and most of it is in the form of rain. However, our northwestern areas may see some freezing rain and/or isolated snow showers. All depends on how warm temperatures are through the day and if they stay above that freezing mark. It should be all rain from about noon onward as temperatures shoot above freezing. Another thing to note is that winds are strong, with consistent speeds of 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph possible. This could reduce visibilities with the rain falling so be careful out there on the roads.
Tuesday Night: The rain sticks around early, then we see it move out during the late night with cloudy skies. Low temperatures start in the low to mid 40s during the early night, then warm through the night with strong southeasterly winds at 10-20 mph.
Rest of the Week: Wednesday we might see a slight chance of early rain showers, but we see some clouds decrease throughout the day. Thursday, we see the low swing back around and we see the chance of a rain/snow mix through the area. Temps cool down Friday for a chance of light snow showers.