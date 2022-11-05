TRACKING: A wet Saturday and dry Sunday

Dubuque county is under a wind advisory until 7 PM tonight.
Today: More rain is on the way today, but not nearly as much as we saw yesterday. With this consistent rain, temperatures stay in the 40s for most of the day. Winds are strong as well with a low pressure zooming through the area. Winds are sustained at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Dubuque county in particular could see gusts up to 55 mph. Do be careful out on the roads as visibilities are reduced with the rain and the wind.
Tonight: The clouds briefly clear out for partly cloudy skies and dry weather. Low temperatures are in the upper 30s and low 40s with a breezy southwest wind at 10-20 mph.
Sunday: We start off with mostly cloudy skies, then gradually decrease the cloud cover by the evening hours. Temperatures are warmer in the mid to upper 50s with a westerly wind at 10-15 mph.
Monday: Temperatures are slightly cooler on Monday in the low to mid 50s, but we remain dry with partly cloudy skies. Winds are out of the east at 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Election Day (Tuesday) we may see a chance of some showers, but most of the rain looks to be off to the west. Better chance of rain showers comes Wednesday night through Thursday. Temperatures warm up to the upper 60s on Wednesday, then plummet down to the 40s and 30s by Friday.