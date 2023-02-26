TRACKING: A wet one tonight and tomorrow morning

Tonight: Our next big weather system rolls in late tonight into early tomorrow morning. The good news is the precipitation is rain and only rain, since low temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. Though, this is going to be a lot of rain. The system moves into our southwestern fringe around 11 PM tonight and moves to the northeast. Most of the area should see some rain by about 2-3 AM. This continues through the entire overnight period. Rain could be heavy at times, and we may see some lightning/hear some thunder. Winds pick up as well out of the southeast at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.
Monday: The rain continues through the morning hours, though it does lighten up and taper off as the morning progresses. The rain stops around noon, with mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Rain totals are anywhere from 1 to 2 inches. Higher totals expected the farther west you are. There could be some localized flooding and/or ponding out on the roads, so be cautious on your morning commute. After the rain moves through, the wind shifts from the southeast to the northwest, bringing in cool air during the afternoon. Winds could gust up to 40 mph. Highs are in the low 40s to the north and upper 40s to the south.
Monday Night: Clouds decrease from mostly cloudy at the beginning of the night to partly cloudy by the end. Winds are strong early out of the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, then taper off to around 5-10 mph by early Tuesday morning. Lows are in the mid to upper 20s. There is also a chance for some flooding in areas near highway 58 and Fletcher Avenue in Black Hawk county due to the rising water in the Black Hawk Creek. We will keep you posted on that since it all depends on how much rain we receive.
Tuesday: Skies start off mostly sunny, then clouds increase during the afternoon and evening hours. Chance of some light rain and maybe a wintry mix for our far northern areas through the early night hours. Highs are in the low to mid 40s with an easterly wind around 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: The rest of the week is dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds along with seasonable temperatures.