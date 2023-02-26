TRACKING: A wet one tonight and tomorrow morning

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Des Moines IA has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Iowa... Black Hawk Creek at Hudson affecting Black Hawk zone. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Black Hawk Creek at Hudson. * WHEN...From late Monday night to Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water affects Iowa Highway 58. Fletcher Avenue in Waterloo is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 AM CST Sunday the stage was 6.3 feet and rising. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&