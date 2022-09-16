TRACKING: A wet and stormy weekend

Today: We may see some stray showers throughout the day today, especially for our northwestern areas. Otherwise we are partly sunny with clouds building in throughout the day. High temperatures are in the low to mid 80s with a wind out of the south at 10-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times.
Tonight: There is a better chance of showers and storms tonight through the early morning hours tomorrow. Otherwise, skies are partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the mid 60s. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Showers and storms continue on and off throughout the day as high temperatures may vary greatly depending on where the rain falls. Highs are slightly cooler in the upper 70s to low 80s with dew points much higher in the mid to upper 60s. Winds are out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. Late Saturday, a line of stronger storms develops off to our west and rolls through our area. Heavy rainfall is a potential along with some small hail and isolated damaging wind gusts.
Sunday: Showers and storms continue through the early morning hours, and then we see some clearing. That clearing allows us to warm up to highs in the low to mid 80s. Along with dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s, this gives us a chance for some strong to severe storms during the evening hours on Sunday. Our southeastern area is under a level 2 risk for severe weather. Heavy rainfall along with large hail, damaging wind gusts, and isolated tornadoes are all possible.
Next Week: Showers and storms clear out early Monday morning before another wave comes through Monday night into early Tuesday. After that, conditions clear for a couple of days with a major cool down starting on the first day of fall.