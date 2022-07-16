TRACKING: A weekend with minimal rain chances

Today: We should stay mostly dry today with mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible, but nothing widespread or heavy downpours are expected. High temperatures are in the low to mid 80s with dew points in the upper 60s, so it stays feeling humid outside. Winds are out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Isolated chance of showers through the overnight, otherwise we have mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s with winds light out of the northeast.
Sunday: Skies are partly cloudy for the back half of the weekend with another isolated chance of showers. High temperatures are in the mid 80s with dew points in the mid 60s. Winds are out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Monday: The work week starts off entirely dry with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures ramp up to the upper 80s and low 90s with dew points on the humid side in the upper 60s. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: As of right now, there aren’t any great chances of showers and storms, so we could be completely dry the entire week. High temperatures remain on the high side with Tuesday being the warmest day with highs in the low to mid 90s. After a “cool down” on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s, we could stay in the 90s for the rest of the week with dew points hovering around the mid 60s.