TRACKING: A Warmer Wednesday

Tonight: Another comfortable night is expected across the state as a high pressure system influences our weather. Lows will be in the upper 50s. Skies will remain clear but some patchy fog could develop in low lying areas. The winds will remain calm.
Wednesday: More sunshine is expected on Wednesday but temperatures will be a tad warmer than the past few days. Highs are expected to be in the 80s with winds light and variable.
Wednesday Night: As the high pressure system moves south, a few disturbances could track into the viewing area. Clouds are expected to increase late Wednesday night ahead of a front and lows will be back in the lower to mid 60s.
Thursday/Friday: A few disturbances will bring slight chances for rain Thursday and Friday. Currently, any rain looks spotty and isolated with a low risk for severe weather. Highs will be around 80.