TRACKING: A warmer version of yesterday

This Afternoon: Warmer! Melting highs in the 30s up north with upper 40s to the south. Winds stay light from the northwest at 5-10 mph as clouds build in through the afternoon.
Tonight: Cloudy and a bit breezy with northwest winds streaming at 10-15 mph. Lows settle in the mid-20s to near 30°. Far southern counties may see a light mix, but impacts to roadways would be minimal.
Thursday: Cooler and breezy. Highs dip back into the upper 20s to mid-30s, yet it will feel more like the teens and low 20s thanks to the wind. That wind comes from the northwest at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 30 at times. Skies remain mostly cloudy through the day and into the overnight. Colder lows in the teens are expected with that northwest breeze sticking around at 10-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Some sunshine returns for Friday and Saturday with highs jumping from the 20s on Friday to the 30s by Saturday. Highs continue to trend up, topping in the 40s by Sunday, despite mostly cloudy skies making a return.