TRACKING: A warmer end to October

Today: After a day of sunshine, the clouds roll back in, and we are mostly cloudy. There is a very slight chance of a stray shower for our northwestern areas, but we should be dry for the most part. High temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s with a southeast wind at 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Cloud cover decreases to partly cloudy, and winds are light out of the east southeast around 5 mph. This allows low temperatures to drop into the mid 30s overnight.
Friday: Skies are mostly sunny and by the afternoon, it’s going to be hard to find a cloud in the sky. High temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s, with an east southeasterly wind around 5-10 mph. Temperatures at kickoff for high school football games are in the 50s, and it looks to be a great night overall for football.
Weekend: Saturday starts off mostly sunny, then clouds roll in during the evening hours. Sunday has mostly cloudy skies. Winds are out of the south both days on the lighter side. High temperatures are in the low to mid 60s. We are dry both days though, so any weekend trick-or-treating is weather approved.
Halloween Day: Skies are back to being mostly sunny and high temperatures are in the low to mid 60s. If you did not partake in any Halloween festivities over the weekend or wanted to do it for 3 days straight, Monday is going to be a very nice day to do so.