TRACKING: A warmer day with a mix of wind

Today: Our temperatures are finally moving up with highs in the 20s and possibly 30 in our far southern areas! The problem though, is that winds are strong out of the south at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. So, it is going to feel more like the teens than the 20s. Another factor is blowing snow due to strong winds. Skies are mostly sunny with high thin cloud cover.
Tonight: Conditions remain consistent through the overnight hours, with partly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Winds are breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph.
Wednesday: We see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with warmer temps in the mid to upper 30s. Winds are strong out of the south at 10-20 mph, so wind chills are in the mid to upper 20s.
Thursday: Plenty of cloud cover with some isolated spots of drizzle. High temperatures are in the low to mid 40s, as this is more than likely our warmest day for a while. Winds are out of the south at 10-15 mph.
Rest of the week: We drop back into the 30s for the rest of the week with a slight chance of a rain/snow mix on Saturday.