TRACKING: A warmer day today

Today: After a chilly day yesterday, the temperatures warm back up due to some southerly flow. Though, wind chill is going to still be a factor, since these winds are around 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Highs are in the mid 30s to the north and low 40s to the south but will feel like the mid 20s to the north and low 30s to the south. Sunshine dominates most of the day, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.
Tonight: Skies are mostly clear with low temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds stay strong out of the south at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph possible.
Friday: Clouds build on Friday with warmer temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds are strong out of the southwest at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph possible. There is a slight chance of some light snow late Friday night and into early Saturday for our far northwestern areas. Under an inch of snow is possible.
Weekend: Saturday we cool down once again back into the mid 20s due to more dry northwesterly flow. Sunday, we bounce back into the 40s. Skies are partly cloudy both days.
Next Week: We could see a rain/snow mix on Monday, otherwise we are dry the entire week with highs bouncing around the 30s.