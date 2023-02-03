TRACKING: A warm weekend

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for areas along and north of I-80 through mid-morning. Wind chills could be as cold as -30°, with frostbite in as little as 30 minutes on exposed skin.
Today: Temps this morning are all below 0, and as cold as the teens below zero, with wind chills mainly between 20 and 30 below off of a northwest wind around 5 to 15 mph.
Skies are clear, but cloud cover moves in through the morning, which should help stabilize/increase temperatures. These clouds may stick with us through the afternoon with the forecast trending more to the mostly cloudy side rather than partly cloudy. Highs today are only in the single digits north of Highway 30, and in the low to mid teens south. Winds should become lighter, shifting from the north to the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills recover from -30 to around 0 or 5 degrees later today.
Tonight: We dip slightly this evening with temperatures from their afternoon highs, but mainly stay at above zero before rising through the rest of the night. That’s thanks to a south wind at 5 to 15 mph, which could dip wind chills down to around -15. Skies are partly cloudy tonight.
Saturday: Quite the reversal on the way for Saturday as we get a bit of a weekend thaw. Highs climb to the low and mid 30s north to the upper 30s to mid 40s south. This is fueled by a southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph, even though we should have more clouds than sunshine.
Sunday: Some more sunshine mixes with the clouds on Sunday, but temps fall a couple of degrees compared to Saturday. Highs are in the low 30s to low 40s with a west-northwest wind around 5 to 15 mph.
Next Week: Temps look to stay mild with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. We have a rain/brief wintry mix chance on Monday night followed by a wetter system late Wednesday through Friday. Most of that system looks to fall as rain with wintry mix chances at night and on Friday.