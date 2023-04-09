TRACKING: A warm week ahead

Tonight: Skies are mostly cloudy tonight with some light rain chances possible late for our northern and western areas. Lows are in the mid 40s with a southerly wind at 5-10 mph.
Monday: There may be some lingering showers early Monday through about noon, then clouds clear for the afternoon. It is not expected to be heavy, but you may want to grab a rain coat just in case. Highs are in the low 70s with a few upper 60s. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies return with many areas into the upper 70s. A few low 80s are possible for our southwestern areas. Winds are breezy out of the southwest at 10-20 mph.
Rest of the Week: Sunshine and warmth is the theme for this week, with no rain chances until Friday evening. 80 degrees is looking likely for many areas on Wednesday.