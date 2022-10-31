TRACKING: A warm week ahead. Much cooler next week.

This Evening: If you are heading out for trick-or-treating the weather is perfect. The sky is clear, the wind is light, and the temperatures are in the 50s
Tonight: The quiet weather continues under a clear sky. Temperatures drop into the upper 30s by morning with little to no wind.
Tuesday: Hard to believe it is the first day of November with high temperatures in the low 70s. It is sunny all day with a light south wind.
Tuesday Night: Clear and mild with lows in the mid 40s.
Wednesday: More sunshine and more warm temperatures. Highs are in the low to mid 70s with a little more of a breeze from the south at 10-15 mph.
Thursday: The sky turns mostly cloudy as the wind increases from the south at 10-20 mph. One more day with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.