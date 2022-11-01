TRACKING: A Warm Wednesday

Tonight: The sky stays clear with low temperatures only falling into the mid 40s by morning. The wind is light from the south.
Wednesday: This is going to be a very warm day. Record to near record highs are expected with a gusty south wind. High temperatures are forecast to reach the mid to upper 70s. The wind gusts are up to 30 mph. One more day with lots of sunshine.
Wednesday Night: This is a warm night with lows in the low 50s. That is pretty close to where our normal highs are for this time of year. The wind is from the south at 10-15 mph under a mostly clear sky.
Thursday: It is still warm despite a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures are in the mid 70s and this is close to records again. The wind is still gusty from the south at times to 30 mph.
Friday/Saturday: These are going to be soggy days. Rain is likely both days and this will keep temperatures cooler, in the 50s. Rain totals range from 1-3” across eastern Iowa. Make sure you clear the leaves from your drains to you don’t get water to back up.