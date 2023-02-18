TRACKING: A warm start and cool finish to the week

Tonight: Clouds remain through much of the night, with a decrease in cloud cover later in the overnight hours. Low temperatures are in the upper 20s and low 30s, with a southwest wind at 10-15 mph. Even with mild conditions, it is going to be a somewhat chilly night due to those stronger winds. Wind chills are in the upper teens and low 20s.
Sunday: We kick off the back end of the weekend with plenty of sunshine, but clouds increase from northwest to southeast through the day. Highs are in the upper 30s to mid 40s, with a westerly wind around 5-15 mph. That means more of that snow continues to melt.
Sunday Night: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy with a slightly cooler night. Lows are in the low to mid 20s with a westerly wind at 5-10 mph.
President’s Day: Another day with a mix of sun and clouds, along with mild highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds are out of the south at 5-15 mph, and much of the snow that is on the ground should be gone by Monday evening.
Rest of the Week: After a few days of dry conditions, the chance of precipitation returns Tuesday with some snow. Chances are slim that day, with our northern areas having a better chance of snow. Wednesday there is a much more likely chance for precipitation. At the moment, we could see a mix of snow, rain, and freezing rain Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, but details are still up in the air. That precipitation chance turns into snow for Thursday, with temperatures dropping back into the 20s and 30s.