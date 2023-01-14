TRACKING: A warm start and a cool finish to the week

Tonight: A mild night temperature wise with lows in the upper 20s with a few 30s possible. Winds out of the south at 10-15 mph are responsible for this warm January night. Skies are mostly cloudy through the night hours.
Sunday: Skies continue to stay mostly cloudy with another abnormally warm day on tap. Highs are in the upper 30s and low 40s due to a breezy southeast wind at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph possible.
Sunday Night: Low temperatures stay warm in the mid to upper 30s. Winds out of the southeast at 10-20 keeps us on the warm side. This means that the precipitation that moves through stays in the form of rain. Roads should not be an issue for Monday morning.
MLK Day: Rain is very likely through the day as we could see about a half an inch when it is all said and done. Along with that, temperatures get close to record territory in the upper 40s and low 50s. Because of these warm temperatures, we may hear some thunder with this rainfall. Storms are expected to stay below the severe criteria though.
Rest of the Week: We cool down little by little through the week, with some snow possible Wednesday night into Thursday. A colder end of January may be in store after a long stretch of abnormally warm conditions.