TRACKING: A warm day to cheer on the Hawkeyes

Today: It’s a great day to wrap up the weekend and cheer on the Hawkeyes! Winds pick up during the morning and peak during the mid-afternoon hours. Winds are out of the south at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. However, this does mean are highs soar into the 60s and low 70s for our southern areas. Our northern areas see some mostly cloudy skies early, but sunshine should mix in during the afternoon and evening.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds are light and variable.
Monday: The work week starts off with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of some rain showers. Any rain that falls is on the light side. Highs cool off slightly into the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: We are officially under a severe weather risk for Tuesday, with our southeastern areas seeing a level 3 risk, our central areas a level 2 risk, and our northwestern areas a level 1 risk. Highs are in the upper 60s and low 70s, with dew points in the 60s, fueling those severe storms. Large hail, damaging wind gusts, and strong tornadoes are all possible once again. The biggest question mark is the timing. Right now, it appears it’ll start later in the afternoon compared to Friday. Timing would be probably 4-5 PM onward. The other thing to note is that we could see severe weather well into the overnight hours. As always stay up to date on the forecast and we will provide updates as soon as we can.
Rest of the Week: The good news is that the weather dries out for the rest of the 10-day forecast after Tuesday. Wednesday is a very windy day, otherwise the rest of the week is calm and mild.