TRACKING: A warm but not humid Memorial Day

Tonight: Skies are partly cloudy with most of those being high and thin clouds. Lows are in the mid 50s with a light southeasterly wind at 5 mph.
Memorial Day: Conditions for tomorrow are similar to what we saw today, just slightly warmer. Partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid to upper 80s, and low humidity. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Monday Night: We remain partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: This is our first shot at 90 degrees this year, but it is very close to see whether we get there or not. Regardless, highs are in the upper 80s for many areas with partly cloudy skies. Winds are out of the south at 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Tuesday is the first of multiple days we could see 90-degree high temperatures. Our chances for that last through Monday next week. Rain chances start Wednesday and continue through Saturday. For now, those chances remain low, with the best chance being on Friday.