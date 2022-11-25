TRACKING: A Warm and Sunny Saturday

Tonight: The sky remains clear with lows near 30 and a light southwest wind.
Saturday: This is the warmest day of the next 10 days with highs in the low to mid 50s. Another day with sunshine. During the afternoon, high thin clouds start to move across the sky. The wind is a bit stronger with some gusts approaching 25 mph.
Saturday Night: The sky becomes cloudy. After midnight, a few light rain showers are possible south and east of a line from Cedar Rapids to Dubuque. Temperatures here are in the mid 30s. Areas north and west are just cloudy and a few degrees cooler, into the low 30s. The wind is light as it switches to the northwest.
Sunday: There are a few light rain showers south and east of the Cedar Rapids to Dubuque line early. A wet snowflake cannot be ruled out. The sky is cloudy for everyone late in the morning and early afternoon. Clouds clear from west to east slowly during the afternoon. It is a colder day with highs near 40 and the wind is from the north at 10-20 mph.
Monday: Increasing clouds with highs reaching the upper 40s.