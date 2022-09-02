TRACKING: A warm and muggy day

Today: Showers continue through the morning hours, but after that skies clear to mostly sunny and we warm up with more humidity today than days past. High temperatures are in the mid 80s to low 90s with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds are out of the south at 10-15 mph.
Tonight: From 8 PM onward, there is a chance of showers and storms that could be strong at times. We could see some heavy rainfall along with isolated wind gusts and small hail. This is ahead of a cold front that moves through tonight into tomorrow that cools us off quite a bit. Low temperatures range from the upper 50s to mid 60s with a south wind shifting to the northwest.
Saturday: There may be a stray storm or two, especially for our southern and eastern areas. Otherwise skies are partly cloudy and both the humidity and high temperatures plummet. Highs range to the mid 70s to the north to the low 80s to the south, since that cold front is passing through during the middle of the day. Dew points decrease throughout the day down to the low 60s by the evening. Winds are out of the north at 10-15 mph.
Sunday: An overall nice day with partly cloudy skies and dew points in the mid to upper 50s. High temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s with a northeast wind at 5-10 mph. This is day is for sure the better of the two days this weekend.
Next Week: The work week is dry with temperatures slightly above normal in the mid 80s. The next chance of rain comes next Saturday and Sunday.