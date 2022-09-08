TRACKING: A warm and hazy day

Today: We have some patchy fog early this morning, but after that burns off there is plenty of sunshine. That sunshine though has a hazy appearance to the smoke from the wildfires out west. It is plenty elevated in the atmosphere though so it won’t affect our air quality. Beyond that, high temperatures are in the low to mid 80s with dew points in the mid 60s. So it is going to be plenty warm. Winds are out of the south at 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear skies and a very nice night. Low temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s with a south wind at 5-10 mph.
Friday: During the morning hours we see plenty of sunshine. However, during the afternoon hours clouds start to roll in from the northwest and move to the southeast. So the farther southeast you are, the more sunshine you’ll see Friday. High temperatures are similar to today in the low to mid 80s with similar dew points in the mid 60s. Winds are out of the south at 5-15 mph.
Saturday: After the clouds roll in on Friday, the showers come next, with again the northwest area seeing the showers first, then progressively moving southeast as the day continues. For the most part, the Cy-Hawk game should be dry, but we may see some showers during the later portions of the game. High temperatures range from the low 70s to the northwest to the low 80s to the southeast.
Sunday: Plenty of cloud cover on this day and more rain, especially during the morning hours. High temperatures struggle to get to 70 and winds are out of the north at 10-15 mph.