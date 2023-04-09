TRACKING: A warm and breezy Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday: Happy Easter to all those who celebrate. Weather is going to be wonderful today with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s with partly cloudy skies. A lot of the clouds are high and thin, so the sun should still peek through. Winds are on the breezy side at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. So if you have any outdoor activities with loose objects, keep the breeze in mind.
Tonight: Skies are mostly cloudy and there is a slight chance of rain showers late, especially for our northwestern areas. Rain is on the lighter side if it does fall. Lows are in the mid to upper 40s with a southerly wind at 5-15 mph.
Monday: The light rain chance continues through about noon, then skies clear during the afternoon and evening. Highs are slightly higher than today with more widespread low 70s. Winds are lighter out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies on Tuesday as we see a nice jump in temperatures. Highs are in the mid to upper 70s with a few low 80s possible. Winds are breezy out of the southwest at 10-20 mph.
Rest of the Week: Tuesday only marks the beginning of warm, sunny, and breezy weather. Highs are expected to be widespread in the low 80s on Wednesday and we don’t see highs dip into the 60s until Saturday.