TRACKING: A warm 3-day stretch

Today: We are kicking off November in style with warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine. High temperatures are in the low to mid 70s with a southerly wind at 5-10 mph. Most areas are about 15-20 degrees above normal.
Tonight: Clear skies once again with warmer lows in the mid 40s. Winds are out of the south at 5-10, keeping those lows warmer.
Wednesday: Skies are sunny to start off the day, and then during the afternoon and evening hours, high clouds start to build in. High temperatures are around that same range of low to mid 70s. Winds are breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph.
Thursday: Clouds settle in, and skies are mostly cloudy for Thursday. High temperatures are slightly cooler in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds remain breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph. Rain chances build overnight into early Friday morning.
Rest of the Week: Friday and Saturday could be two very wet days. Showers and maybe a few thunderstorms arrive early on the day on Friday, and it appears it could be an all-day event. Temperatures drop into the upper 50s and low 60s. Conditions remain the same on Saturday, with winds strong out of the south at 15-25 mph. Most of the rain clears out Saturday night, with an isolated chance of rain Sunday.