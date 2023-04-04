TRACKING: A volatile atmosphere and dangerous severe outbreak possible

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 115 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 35 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

BOONE                 DALLAS                GRUNDY
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JASPER
MARSHALL              POLK                  POWESHIEK
STORY                 TAMA                  WEBSTER

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

BLACK HAWK

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

APPANOOSE             CLARKE                DECATUR
LUCAS                 MADISON               MAHASKA
MARION                MONROE                RINGGOLD
UNION                 WARREN                WAYNE

IN SOUTHEAST IOWA

DAVIS                 WAPELLO

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR                 ADAMS                 CASS
TAYLOR

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

AUDUBON               CARROLL               GREENE
GUTHRIE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ADAIR, ADEL, ALBIA, ALLERTON,
AMES, ATLANTIC, AUDUBON, BAYARD, BEDFORD, BLOOMFIELD, BOONE,
CARLISLE, CARROLL, CASEY, CEDAR FALLS, CENTERVILLE, CHARITON,
CONRAD, CORNING, CORYDON, CRESTON, DES MOINES, DIKE, DYSART,
EARLHAM, ELDORA, EXIRA, FONTANELLE, FORT DODGE, GLADBROOK,
GREENFIELD, GRINNELL, GRUNDY CENTER, GUTHRIE CENTER, HUMESTON,
INDIANOLA, IOWA FALLS, JEFFERSON, KNOXVILLE, LAMONI, LENOX, LEON,
MARSHALLTOWN, MOUNT AYR, NEW MARKET, NEWTON, NORWALK, OSCEOLA,
OSKALOOSA, OTTUMWA, PANORA, PELLA, PERRY, REINBECK, SEYMOUR,
STUART, TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WATERLOO, WAUKEE, WEBSTER CITY,
WELLSBURG, AND WINTERSET.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

SEVERAL TORNADOES AND A COUPLE INTENSE TORNADOES LIKELY.
WIDESPREAD LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 3.5
INCHES IN DIAMETER LIKELY.
SCATTERED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH LIKELY.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        :  80%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       :  60%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  60%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  20%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  90%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  60%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : >95%
MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/                            :  E 40

TRACKING: A volatile atmosphere and dangerous severe outbreak possible

  • Updated
  • 0

More severe weather still on deck.

***A Level 4 out of 5 risk for severe weather is in effect for Tuesday afternoon/evening into Tuesday night.Strong to possibly violent long-tracking tornadoes, very large to giant hail, and damaging wind gusts are all possible. More details are below.***

An extremely volatile atmosphere and potentially dangerous severe weather outbreak is expected today. Severe weather ingredients look similar or stronger to what we saw on Friday. Still, some uncertainty exists as to when and exactly where storms develop, but we know that if/when they do, they should be explosive and dangerous.

For all intents and purposes, the first round of severe weather is over.We are still expecting one or two more though tonight. A strong warm front moves in for the rest of the day, up to about Highway 30 by the late afternoon and early evening, and will be evident in the high temperatures that should range from the upper 50s to mid 60s in the north but as warm as the low to mid 80s in the south. South of the front, we see some clearing but cloud cover and showers to the north. Dew points easily climb to the low and mid 60s south of the front as winds turn from the east to the south at 10 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

The second and most potent round of storms will come anywhere from the mid/late afternoon to early evening depending on when we can break the cap, stable air above the surface. As long as these storms stay south or along the warm front, they can easily produce strong to possibly violent long-tracking tornadoes, very large to giant hail, and damaging wind gusts. Once they move north of the front, they should still be able to produce very large hail if not damaging winds.

You need to stay vigilant and be prepared to enact your severe weather plan at a moment's notice. These storms will be moving at highway speeds like on Friday and may not give you a lot of time to prepare.

Tonight: These storms may persist after dark and into the night, which ups the danger and makes any storm potentially more deadly. Please have multiple methods of receiving alerts so you are not caught off guard at night.

As the cold front comes through, a third round of storms is possible through the early morning hours of Wednesday. This should become a line of storms capable of producing wind, hail, and embedded tornadoes.

WednesdayWinds turn westerly and will be sustained at 15 to 30 mph, gusting to 50 mph at times. The warmest temperatures are in the morning rather than the afternoon. Skies look partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 40s.

Rest of the Week: The rest of the forecast looks gorgeous with plenty of sunshine and temperatures recovering as the winds diminish.

Tags

Recommended for you