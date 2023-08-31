TRACKING: A very hot weekend ahead

STORM TRACK 7 YELLOW ALERT DAYS are in place for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday because the heat index is forecast to be 100+.
We started Thursday morning out cool with temperatures in the upper 40s. Lows tonight are just a couple degrees warmer but still cool Friday morning. This is because the air is so dry. The humidity level is very low and remains that way through Friday.
The sky is clear tonight and we are back to a sunny Friday. Temperatures are a little warmer. If you are heading out for high school football games, Friday evening temperatures will be dropping through the 70s with a south wind at 5-15 mph.
Ok, here comes the heat. Starting Saturday through Tuesday, high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. The humidity level is low during this time so the heat index is only a couple degrees above that. The most humid day is Tuesday. This is when there is a chance for showers/storms. A cold front is forecast to push through late Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures cool into the mid-80s on Wednesday.
Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 51. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Friday: Sunny. High: 87. Winds: S 10-15 mph.
Friday Night: Clear. Low: 61. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, hot, and breezy. High: 96. Low: 66.
Sunday: Sunny, hot, and breezy High: 99. Low: 68.
Labor Day: Mostly sunny, hot, and breezy. High: 98.