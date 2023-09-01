TRACKING: A very hot holiday weekend

STORM TRACK 7 YELLOW ALERT DAYS are in place for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday because the heat index is forecast to be 100-105.
The Labor Day Weekend is going to be a HOT one. Temperatures are in the upper 90s Saturday through Tuesday. The humidity level slowly increases each day. Overnight lows are warmer due the muggier conditions. Sunshine continues through Tuesday.
A weak cold front is forecast to push through Wednesday with a slight chance for a few showers. Other than this chance of rain the next 10 days are dry. The highs are still above normal next week with highs in the upper 80s.
Tonight: Clear. Low: 59. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny and hot. High: 97. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear. Low: 67. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, hot, and breezy High: 99. Low: 68.
Labor Day: Sunny, hot, and breezy. High: 98.