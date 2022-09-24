TRACKING: A very fall-like forecast

Today: Some early morning fog and drizzle is possible with the low clouds that are hanging over the region. These clouds dissipate through the midday hours with a period of sunshine before clouds increase this afternoon. Overall, you should expect more clouds than sunshine and even a chance for a passing shower in far northeastern Iowa this afternoon. Otherwise, it is a warmer day with highs in the upper 60s north to mid 70s west and south. Winds shift from the south to the west at 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight: Any stray shower chances in far northeast Iowa end in the evening with clouds decreasing through the night. Lows fall to the low and mid 50s with a northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Skies are mostly sunny but it is going to be windy with a northwest wind at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. This drops highs back down to the upper 60s and low 70s.
Monday: A few more clouds pass overhead to give us partly cloudy skies as winds are still breezy from the northwest, at 10 to 20 mph. Highs only reach the low to mid 60s to give us a cool day!
Next Week: It’s purely a fall forecast the rest of September into early October. No chances for rain as skies are mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs are in the low to mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday with lows as cold as the mid 30s Tuesday night. Some frost could be possible. Highs climb back to the 70s by the weekend.