TRACKING: A variety of weather with the late week storm

Temperatures are mild tonight with lows in the low 40s. There is a bit of a breeze from the south helping keep the temperatures warmer than normal.
Temperatures warm a few degrees in the morning before a few light showers move in by mid-morning. Temperatures hold steady in the 40s most of the day as rain becomes widespread through the afternoon. The wind is from the south at 10-15 mph.
Around 6-9 pm, the temperatures drop into the 30s transitioning the rain to light snow. The moisture moves out quickly as temperatures drop into the low 30s before midnight. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. The roads are warm from earlier in the day. A few slick spots are possible but no widespread road problems. Light snow tapers off before midnight. The wind is strong overnight with gusts to 45 mph from the northwest.
Friday and Saturday are much colder than normal. Winds Friday morning are in single digits above zero and on Saturday morning in the single digits below zero. Strong winds both days are from the northwest. The wind diminishes late Saturday night.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm, and breezy. Low: 41. Winds: S 10-20 mph.
Thursday: 100% chance of rain. Early eve: Rain mixes then changes to light snow. High: 44. Winds: S to NW 10-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Light rain changes to light snow then ends before midnight. Little to no snow accumulation. Low: 19. Winds: NW 20-30 mph. Gusts: 45 mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, windy, and cold. High: 29. Low: 11.
Saturday: Cloudy, windy, and cold. High: 25. Low: 11.
Sunday: Sunny. High: 36.