TRACKING: A Taste of Summer

A taste of summer without the high humidity. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 80s for a few days. Don’t forget the sunblock. You don’t want to get sunburned on the first few nice warm days of the season. Sunshine is in the forecast all week and so is the wind. Each day the wind will be gusty from the south/southwest at 30-40 mph.
There is an elevated fire danger this week with the gusty wind, warm temperatures, low humidity, and dry vegetation. Avoid any outdoor burning for the rest of the week.
A cold front is forecast to push through the area Friday night and bring a chance of showers Friday night into Saturday. Cooler weather returns this weekend with highs in the lows 60s Saturday and low 50s Sunday. And yes….it will be windy but this time from the northwest both days.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 49. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. High: 79. Winds: SW 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, warm, and breezy. Low: 57. Winds: SW 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, warm, and windy. High: 83. Winds; S 15-25 mph. Gusts: 35 mph.