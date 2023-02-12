TRACKING: A "super" weather Sunday

Today: Happy Super Bowl Sunday everyone! Even if you don’t watch football or aren’t planning on watching the game, the weather is here to help you out! High temperatures are in the 40s across the board, with low 50s possible in our far southern and western areas. Sunny skies start off the day, with some increasing cloud cover through the afternoon and evening. Though, it is going to be dry through the day. Winds are light out of the west around 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Skies are mostly cloudy to start the night, then gradually decrease to mostly clear skies. Lows are in the low to mid 20s with a northwest wind around 5-10 mph.
Monday: We follow up today with an excellent start to the work/school week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s to low 50s! Roughly 20 degrees above normal! Winds are out of the southwest around 5-10 mph.
Valentine’s Day:If you have any Valentine’s Day plans, you’ll want to bring a raincoat and an umbrella. It is a wet day with a steady rain from basically sunup to sundown. The good news though, is that it stays as rain, since highs are in the low to mid 40s. Winds are breezy out of the southeast at 10-20 mph. Not the most “loving” weather.
Rest of the Week: Wednesday we get a break in the precipitation, but then Thursday we could see the return of snow once again. The track of this storm is still a big question mark, and we will provide further details in regard to totals and the timing once we get closer.