TRACKING: A super nice weekend

Tonight: With high pressure in control, quiet weather takes us into a fantastic weekend. First for tonight, we are clear and cool with lows in the mid to upper teens. Winds are southwesterly at 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Saturday is a sunny day with temperatures well above freezing. In fact, it’ll be a warm day with highs in the low to mid 40s, but upper 30s east where the snow is a bit deeper. Lots of snow melts away, however. Winds are fairly breezy from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.
Saturday Night: Skies are mostly clear with lows in the low to mid 20s. Winds are southwesterly at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: We should have a little more cloud cover throughout the day, but still some peeks of sun with partly cloudy skies. Winds remain southwesterly at 5 to 15 mph, meaning another day in the low to mid 40s.
Monday: The amazingly spring-like pattern continues. We are back to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 40s.
Rest of the Week: More 40s for Tuesday as rain showers move through the area. Winds are breezy from the southeast. Most of this clears by Wednesday morning with cloud cover sticking around, but we do stay in the 40s. Temperatures come crashing down to close out the week with snow chances on Thursday.