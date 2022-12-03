TRACKING: A sunny weekend with rising temps

Today: It’s a windy start to the day with gusts of 40 to 45 mph from the northwest, but at least the winds are expected to die down through today. Wind chills are below zero this morning but improve to the teens this afternoon. Otherwise, skies look sunny today with highs in the low to mid 20s north and upper 20s south.
Tonight: There may be a few passing clouds, but skies should be mostly clear. Winds blow in from the southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Lows drop to the mid and upper teens, but wind chills are in the single digits.
Sunday: This will be a nice one with another day full of sun and mild temps back to the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds are not very strong, but they are southwesterly at 5 to 15 mph.
Monday: We’ll pick up cloud cover ahead of a cold front that swings through Monday. Temps climb to the upper 30s to mid 40s before falling behind the front as winds shift to the northwest from the south. The front should generally come through dry.
Rest of the Week: We are looking gloomy with mostly cloudy skies the entire week as some systems skim by the region. Should there be any shifts in tracks, we may see some precip added to our forecast. Otherwise, highs are basically in the mid to upper 30s with lows in the teens to 20s.