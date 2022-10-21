TRACKING: A Sunny, Warm, and Windy Weekend

Tonight: The sky is clear with a light south wind. Temperatures are warmer than normal with lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Saturday: It is going to feel like summer this weekend. Highs are in the low to mid 80s under a sunny sky. We are going to have more wind. Some of the gusts, from the south, could be as high as 30 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, warm, and breezy. Low temperatures are in the upper 50s with a south wind at 10-20 mph.
Sunday: Another warm day with highs in the low to mid 80s. The wind is stronger. Some gusts could be near 40 mph from the south. The sky is mostly sunny.
Sunday Night: There is a chance for a few showers and an isolated storm. Temperatures are warm with lows in the low 60s and still windy.
Monday: A cold front pushes through during the afternoon with the chance for a few showers. Highs are in the low to mid 70s. The wind is strong again with gusts to 40 mph from the southwest.