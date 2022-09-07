TRACKING: A sunnier and warmer rest of this week

Today: Clouds are moving back in from the north this morning and there are some areas of patchy fog, but not as bad or widespread as yesterday morning. We will likely see a good chunk of cloud cover through the early to mid morning as any fog burns off by 10 AM. From there, our skies turn mostly sunny for the afternoon with a nice warm up into the low and mid 80s for highs. It will be a bit humid, even with a north wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear skies are expected with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds turn southerly at 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Skies are sunny with warmer highs in the low to mid 80s. Despite the south wind at 10 to 15 mph, humidity drops slightly.
Friday: Another warm day with highs similar to Thursday’s, but cloud cover increases through the afternoon.
Weekend: The weekend rain system has slowed a bit, but rain and some storms are possible off of a cold front starting Saturday morning in the northwest and gradually moving southeast as the day goes on. We’ll likely have more clouds than sun for the Cy-Hawk game, but I think much of the rain doesn’t arrive until later in the evening for Iowa City. Our highest chance for rain comes Saturday night with the system stalling out to give us rain and clouds on Sunday. Any rain should depart by late Monday. Highs could be in the upper 60s Sunday with lows in the low 50s.