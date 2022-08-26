TRACKING: A stormy, warm, and humid weekend

This Evening: It is going to be a great night for some Friday night football. We may have some passing clouds, but we remain dry with comfortable temps in the 70s.
Tonight: Skies are partly cloudy and there is the chance for an isolated shower or storm in the north late tonight. Lows fall to the low and mid 60s with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: There could be some isolated showers/storms in the morning to early afternoon, but most of this time looks dry with partly cloudy skies. Temps warm up with a south-southeast wind at 10 to 15 mph as highs reach the low to mid 80s. It’ll get muggy with dew points near 70°. A warm front approaches, quickly developing scattered storms in the west in the late afternoon, around 5 to 7 PM. Some of these could be strong to severe with large hail, damaging wind gusts, and very heavy rainfall. Showers and storms spread to the east through the evening, weakening as they do so.
Saturday Night: With the warm front nearby, showers and storms remain likely through Saturday night with heavy rainfall and some localized flooding a concern. Lows are in the mid to upper 60s and it’ll be humid.
Sunday: Showers and storms are likely through the early afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and some heavy rain. By the afternoon, we look to become partly cloudy and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. It’ll be very humid. Another round of showers and storms look possible Sunday night into Monday.
Next Week: Still a chance for some rain and storms on Monday but the chance is not as high. The heat and humidity stick around Monday but the rest of the week is gorgeous with lots of sunshine and cooler temps.