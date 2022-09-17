TRACKING: A stormy and humid weekend

Today: It has been a quiet night, but satellite shows clouds developing in and around the region that should turn to scattered shower and storms chances starting this morning. Expect rain chances periodically throughout much of the day with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds are southerly at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts around 25 mph, keeping it humid.
Tonight: There may be somewhat of a break in the activity late this afternoon through this evening, before round 2 of moisture develops around 10 PM. Showers and storm chances then remain likely through the overnight hours, some of which could be strong with pockets of heavy rainfall. Lows are in the mid 60s with a south wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Most of this second round is out by sunrise Sunday followed by a generally partly cloudy day. It’ll be warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s off of a south wind at 5 to 15 mph, turning northerly later in the day as a cold front moves through. This may kick off some storms late in the afternoon or evening, especially along and south of Highway 20, some of which could be strong to severe with a wind and hail threat, along with a couple of tornadoes possible. Showers and storms move out through Sunday night.
Monday: Looking mostly sunny with highs still in the low to mid 80s. An east-southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph should allow for lower dew points. A quick disturbance looks to give us a rain chance Monday night before more sunshine on Tuesday.
Next Week: Tuesday is hot and humid with highs in the low 90s possible. A strong cold front brings rain on Wednesday, followed by fall air settling in with highs in the 60s to low 70s.