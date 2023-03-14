TRACKING: A storm late this week

It is a quiet night under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures are not as cold as it was Tuesday morning. Wednesday starts out sunny, but clouds increase throughout the day as the wind increases as well. The gusty wind pushes highs in the upper 40s and mid 50s in advance of the storm system. The breezy south wind continues Wednesday night. Combine that with a mostly cloudy sky and our lows are warm.
Thursday is a warm day, but only in the morning. High temperatures are in the morning with a few light rain showers. Rain chances increase through the day and is likely in the afternoon as the temperatures drop. By late in the afternoon temperatures are in the mid 30s, just cold enough for the rain to mix and possibly change over to light snow during the evening hours. Not expecting any travel issues because of the warm temperatures earlier in the day.
Snow showers are possible before midnight. Any snow accumulation would be light and on the snow already on the ground. Temperatures drop quickly overnight with the wind increasing from the northwest. Anything wet could be icy early Friday morning.
Friday/Saturday: Mostly cloudy to cloudy and cold. The wind gusts could be as high as 40 mph from the northwest. Wind chills are in the teens during the day and near zero late at night to early in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cold. Low: 26. Winds: S 10-15 mph.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds, breezy, and warmer. High: 52. Winds: S 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, warm, and breezy. Low: 41. Winds: S 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.
Thursday: 100% chance of rain. Late PM: Rain mixes then changes to light snow. High: 47 in the morning and falling into the mid 30s by afternoon. Low: 18.
Friday: Cloudy, windy, and cold. High: 27. Low: 13.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy, and cold. High: 26. Low: 12.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 35. Low: 19.