TRACKING: A slick AM commute; more snow Friday night

Heavy snowfall is ongoing in the north and air/road temperatures are starting to fall below freezing. Roads have deteriorated quickly, and the commute will be more difficult than previously expected, especially for areas north of Highway 20. Expect delays and hazardous travel. Further south, warmer temps are keeping things mainly as rain with wet roads.
Today: Most of the rain and snow should wrap up around 7-9 AM with roads remaining slick in the north for a time. Clouds gradually decrease today from north to south, leaving us with partly cloudy skies in the north this afternoon but mostly cloudy in the south. Highs should recover into the low and mid 40s despite a north wind at 5 to 15 mph, so slick conditions should not last too far into the day.
Tonight: At times we may be clear, and other times, clouds pass by, giving us partly cloudy skies. Lows fall to the mid and upper 20s. Winds are light from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Most of the day, we should have a mix of sun and clouds, with cloud cover increasing in the afternoon, from south to north. Highs top out in the upper 40s to near 50. Winds are easterly at 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Starting Friday evening, rain starts to move in from the south. Through the night, this rain turns to snow that could be heavy at times, as lows drop to the low 30s. Accumulations are looking more likely now, especially the further east you are, and could be multiple inches.
Saturday: The snow continues through the morning, wrapping up in the east by midday. Roads are likely slick in the morning with fresh snowfall. Clouds decrease in the west late. Highs range from the low 40s east to the mid 40s west. Winds are also breezy from the northwest.
Sunday: Sunday looks dry now, but with mostly cloudy skies. Highs remain in the low to mid 40s.