TRACKING: A sizzling week with lots of sun

An anchored high pressure system over the northeastern US/Great Lakes and an overall stagnant pattern for this week is giving us more sun and heat, but also that unusual east wind that has been very common this season. We may also see some reduced air quality through the daytime hours of this week due to stagnant air/ozone accumulation and some weak concentrations in low-level smoke. Skies aren't expected to be extremely hazy.
Tuesday: With an east wind at 5 to 15 mph today, humidity is dropping and will not be as noticeable as yesterday with dew points in the mid 50s. This allows for some slightly warmer temperatures than yesterday with highs mainly in the upper 80s along with a couple of low 90s in the west and south. We sit underneath a sunny sky for today.
Tonight: Skies are clear with a light wind from the east. Lows should be able to fall to the upper 50s and low 60s as dew points are lower too. It should be a good opportunity to open up windows.
Wednesday: Sunny for the first day of summer, which starts at 9:57 AM. Highs are forecast to be in the low to mid 90s basically area wide. Humidity remains on the low side with that east-southeast wind around 5 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with high sin the upper 80s to mid 90s. Humidity is low with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Weekend: Friday and Saturday are the hottest days with highs in the low to mid 90s. We’ll pick up just a few more clouds for Saturday. Rain chances are increasing for Saturday night into Sunday, which will cool things down a touch to the upper 80s Sunday.