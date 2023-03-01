TRACKING: A shift in the storm track

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 89.7 feet, Water covers the road at 1712 and 1118
Cottage Row Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 88.6 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 89.7 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
89.9 feet on 02/24/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Shell Rock River at Shell Rock affecting Butler, Black Hawk and
Bremer Counties.

.Heavy rain will fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach critical
levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Shell Rock River at Shell Rock.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water affects South Prairie Street.
At 12.5 feet, Seepage occurs in several basements close to the river.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 12.6 feet and
falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM CST Wednesday was 13.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue to slowly recede.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.6 feet on 03/20/1986.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

TRACKING: A shift in the storm track

The gusty wind gradually diminishes tonight with lots of clouds. The wind is light Thursday with temperatures a little cooler than Wednesday. More clouds than sunshine can be expected.

We continue to track a storm for the middle of the country. The track of the storm has been shifting southeast in the last 24 hours and that takes most, if not all, of the precipitation southeast of our area.

Weekend still looks dry with more clouds than sunshine and above normal temperatures.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 27. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.  

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 42.  Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 27. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

Friday: 20% chance of rain/snow southeast of a line from Cedar Rapids to Dubuque. High: 40. Low: 26.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 444. Low: 24.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.  High: 47. 

