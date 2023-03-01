TRACKING: A shift in the storm track

The gusty wind gradually diminishes tonight with lots of clouds. The wind is light Thursday with temperatures a little cooler than Wednesday. More clouds than sunshine can be expected.
We continue to track a storm for the middle of the country. The track of the storm has been shifting southeast in the last 24 hours and that takes most, if not all, of the precipitation southeast of our area.
Weekend still looks dry with more clouds than sunshine and above normal temperatures.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 27. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 42. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 27. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.
Friday: 20% chance of rain/snow southeast of a line from Cedar Rapids to Dubuque. High: 40. Low: 26.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 444. Low: 24.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 47.