TRACKING: A shake-up of weather

Today: We may see some clearing for our far southern areas this afternoon, otherwise mostly cloudy skies for the area with much warmer temperatures. Highs are in the upper 60s to the north and low 70s to the south. Winds are breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible.
Tonight: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy overnight with low temperatures staying warm in the low 60s. Winds are breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible.
Thursday: The cold front is now moving faster than expected, so currently all of eastern Iowa is under a level 2 risk for severe weather. The main threat is damaging wind gusts with these storms. The timing is still fairly up in the air, but the most likely scenario is the storms fire off around noon and the severe threat continues until about 6 PM. Storms may linger after that, but the severe threat is diminished. High temperatures are in the mid 60s to the north and low 70s to the south and east. A massive cool down awaits after the cold front passes through.
Friday: Dry conditions return with majorly different temperatures. Friday morning our temperatures are in the low to mid 20s, and it is going to feel like the teens with a strong wind. High temperatures only reach the low to mid 30s, with a strong northwesterly wind at 15-25 mph.
Weekend: The cold air sticks around with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s with mostly cloudy skies.