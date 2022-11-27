TRACKING: A shake-up of weather this week

Tonight: Skies are partly cloudy with low temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Winds are light and variable, and it is overall a very quiet night.
Monday: Skies are partly cloudy to mostly cloudy to the north, and partly cloudy to mostly sunny to the south. Highs are in the mid to upper 40s with a few 50s possible in our southern areas. Winds are out of the south at 10-15 mph.
Monday Night: Cloud cover increases as we are under cloudy skies overnight. This keeps our low temperatures somewhat mild in the mid 30s. Winds are out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.
Tuesday: This is the most active day in terms of precipitation. A low-pressure system moves just over us to our northwest. Rain is possible for most of the area around the noon hour onward, especially for our northwestern areas. High temperatures are in the 40s to the northwest, and in the 50s to the southeast. As the low moves farther east, the chance of rain increases, and the temperatures drop. Rain could turn into a rain/snow mix once the sun sets, and our northwestern areas may see some snowflakes. We aren’t expecting a ton of snow, but we may see 1-2 inches of snow for those areas. Our southern and eastern areas see more of the rain with a possible rain/snow mix. Winds are also strong shifting from the south to the northwest at 10-20 mph.
Rest of the Week: That system moves out and temperatures plummet into the 20s for highs on Wednesday. Strong winds continue Wednesday and Thursday. Though we do rebound nicely into the mid 40s for highs by Friday.