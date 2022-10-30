TRACKING: A return of rain late this week

Today: The clouds are back to wrap up the weekend, but the rain stays out of the way. High temperatures are similar to yesterday in the low to mid 60s, with a very light wind to go along with it.
Tonight: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy, with clouds decreasing as you head from southeast to northwest. Low temperatures are in the upper 30s to the northwest and low 40s to the southeast. Winds are calm overnight.
Halloween Day: Skies are partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with high temperatures in the mid 60s across eastern Iowa. Winds are light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Temperatures are in the mid 50s around 5 PM when many areas begin trick or treating, and they finish in the 40s by 9-10 PM.
Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine for the first day of November and high temperatures much warmer than normal in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Highs stay in or close to the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday as cloud cover builds. Thursday night into Friday we see our first of many rain chances. The rain chance continues into Saturday and Sunday, with about an inch of rain expected over that stretch.