TRACKING: A repeat of yesterday

A Red Flag Warning is in effect today for the area. Do not burn outdoors as fires will spread very easily.
Today: It felt like July yesterday, sans the humidity, as highs hit the low to mid 80s. We’ll do that again today with basically the same conditions in place. Winds turn a little more to the south-southwest but will still be sustained at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. Skies remain sunny. There will be a critical fire risk today due to the warm temps, low relative humidity, strong winds, and already dry vegetation.
Tonight: Mostly clear and warm tonight. We’ll have a south wind at 5 to 15 mph, keeping lows around the low to mid 50s.
Friday: It is mostly sunny, hot, and breezy. Winds weaken slightly to the 10 to 20 mph range from the south, gusting to 30 mph. Highs top out mainly in the low to mid 80s.
Saturday: We’ll have a few different waves of showers/storms starting Friday night as a cold front approaches that now looks to be slowing down a bit. Scattered showers and storms arrive after midnight Friday night and some could be strong with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the mid to upper 50s. A second possible wave of storms could be Saturday afternoon as the cold front actually moves through Before that happens, highs reach the mid 60s west to low/mid 70s further east. Some storms Saturday afternoon into Saturday night could be strong, especially east. Lows fall to the mid and upper 30s after that as winds crank up from the northwest behind the front.
Sunday: Some lingering showers are possible, especially east and northeast. Clouds may unfortunately stick around for the whole area. Highs only reach the upper 40s to around 50 with a blustery northwest wind at 15 to 30 mph, gusting to 40+ mph.