TRACKING: A remarkably dry and sunny forecast

Today: The nice stretch continues, but we’ll bump temperatures up just a touch from what we had yesterday. We should top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s with a south wind at 5 to 10 mph. Humidity stays low. Skies remain mostly sunny with a bit of haze in our sky. It’s possible that air quality becomes slightly degraded.
Tonight: Mostly clear with a little bit of haze. Lows fall to the mid 50s with a light wind from the south-southeast.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hazy with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds are light from the south at 5 to 10 mph, but humidity remains low.
Wednesday: A dry cold front will move through from the north/east. We will still have a lot of sunshine, but winds shift to the east, bringing in cooler and even drier air. Highs reach the upper 70s east but still the low to mid 80s west. Lows fall to the upper 40s Wednesday night.
Rest of the Week:A cooler and remarkably crisp day on Thursday due to an east wind and low dew points. Skies are sunny both Thursday and Friday with lows down to the mid 40s in between. We should get back to near 80 on Friday with a southeast breeze.
Memorial Day Weekend: Should be generally dry with lots of sun. Temps crank back up into the mid 80s with a light south wind.