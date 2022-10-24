TRACKING: A rainy day and night; cooler air on the way

Today: We have a few hit or miss showers out there, but most of the morning commute looks dry with mostly cloudy skies. Our main push of showers will arrive via the cold front around the midday hours and will last into tonight for virtually all of the area. This looks to be steady, light to moderate rain with a few non-severe thunderstorms. Winds are still breezy from the south most of today with a sustained wind at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 35 mph. Once the front moves through, winds shift to the west. Highs climb to the low and mid 70s by the early afternoon before falling through the rest of the day after the cold front.
Tonight: Showers are likely early on for all but shift eastward overnight. Therefore, light rain lasts through much of the night for the eastern half of the area. Skies remain mostly cloudy with lows falling to the low to upper 40s with a northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. The milder temps will be east.
Tuesday: Besides a slight chance for rain in our eastern counties, skies are partly sunny. It’ll be much cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds are northwesterly at 5 to 15 mph. Overall rainfall amounts have increased to the 0.50” to 1.50” range.
Wednesday: A nice day with mostly sunny skies, seasonal highs in the mid to upper 50s, and a light northwest wind.
Rest of the Week: Highs remain in the mid to upper 50s with lows in the 30s. Skies are mostly cloudy on Thursday and partly cloudy heading into the weekend.