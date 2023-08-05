TRACKING: A rainy day ahead tomorrow

Tonight: Clouds increase through the night with a line of showers and storms moving into our western areas. Lows are in the mid to upper 60s with a southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Showers and storms are likely on and off all day Sunday, with some of those potentially strong along and south of highway 20. Some storms may have some small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. The heaviest of the rain is the farther west and south you go. Highs are in the mid to upper 70s with a breezy southeast wind at 10-20 mph. Dew points are near 70, meaning conditions are muggy.
Sunday Night: Showers and storms continue through the overnight hours. Lows are in the low to mid 60s with a northerly wind at 10-15 mph.
Monday: Some showers are possible Monday morning, then skies are mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds are breezy out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.
Rest of the Week: Tuesday looks to be the best day of the week with lower humidity and highs around normal (low 80s). Storm chances return Wednesday and Friday with highs staying around normal.