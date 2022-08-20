TRACKING: A quieter and pleasant end to the weekend

This Evening: Scattered showers and some storms remain possible through this evening as the surface low drifts into Illinois. Some funnel clouds are possible too. Otherwise, skies are partly to mostly cloudy.
Tonight: The showers should end around or shortly after sunset with clearing skies tonight. Lows reach the upper 50s to low 60s with a north wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Looks like a nice close to the weekend as we should have partly cloudy skies and perhaps just a couple of stray sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80 with a north wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Sunday Night: Open your windows! Lows fall to the mid and upper 50s with mostly clear skies and a north wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Monday/Tuesday: A quiet and pleasant start to the week with mostly sunny skies. Highs are seasonal in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Rest of the Week: A more active pattern emerges for the middle to end of the week with rain and storm chances. Highs remain in the low to mid 80s.