TRACKING: A quieter and pleasant day

Today: Skies are partly cloudy and it is much more comfortable weather. High temperatures are in the upper 70s to mid 80s and dew points drop throughout the day as the cold front passes through. Winds are out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies and great sleeping weather. Low temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds are out of the north at 5 mph.
Monday: Isolated showers and storms are possible, especially for our southern areas. Nothing severe is expected from these storms. Otherwise we have partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s with a few 80s possible. Winds are varying in direction at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Another chance of showers and storms with this having a greater chance to be widespread. Nothing severe is expected from these storms. High temperatures are in the upper 70s to low 80s with winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Besides a storm chance on Wednesday, the rest of the week is dry with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The closest chance for a 90 degree day in the near future isn’t until Sunday.